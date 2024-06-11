Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pacific Missile Range Facility Honors Ancient Native Hawaiians

    Pacific Missile Range Facility Honors Ancient Native Hawaiians

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    06.21.2023

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Lisa Ferdinando           

    Pacific Missile Range Facility

    Hula dancer Breeze Pavao participates in the Ka Mauikiʻikiʻi O Ke Kauwela (Summer Solstice) event at Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF), Barking Sands, Hawaii, June 21, 2023. The annual Summer Solstice ceremony with Native Hawaiian lineal descendants is held to honor the ancestors and lay to rest the iwi kūpuna (ancient remains) found over the past year at the installation. (Navy photo by Lisa Ferdinando)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.21.2023
    Date Posted: 06.12.2024 16:09
    Photo ID: 8470672
    VIRIN: 230621-N-BN624-1009
    Resolution: 3941x2627
    Size: 5.35 MB
    Location: HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Missile Range Facility Honors Ancient Native Hawaiians, by CPO Lisa Ferdinando, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Navy
    PMRF
    Kekaha
    iwi kupuna

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT