Pacific Missile Range Facility Honors Ancient Native Hawaiians

Hula dancer Breeze Pavao participates in the Ka Mauikiʻikiʻi O Ke Kauwela (Summer Solstice) event at Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF), Barking Sands, Hawaii, June 21, 2023. The annual Summer Solstice ceremony with Native Hawaiian lineal descendants is held to honor the ancestors and lay to rest the iwi kūpuna (ancient remains) found over the past year at the installation. (Navy photo by Lisa Ferdinando)

