A historical, aerial photo from the marina looking down Potomac Avenue, the main street of the Town of Quantico. Also known as Q-Town, it was founded in the mid-1600’s and was originally a small fishing and logging port, at least until 1917 when the Marine Corps established MCB Quantico. It would become known as the “town that cannot grow” because the base encompassed its borders. Over the past 107 years, the nestled town and its businesses formed an intimate relationship with the Marines and many others who visited the town.

