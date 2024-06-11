Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Town of Quantico

    Town of Quantico

    TOWN OF QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Marine Corps Base Quantico

    A historical, aerial photo from the marina looking down Potomac Avenue, the main street of the Town of Quantico. Also known as Q-Town, it was founded in the mid-1600’s and was originally a small fishing and logging port, at least until 1917 when the Marine Corps established MCB Quantico. It would become known as the “town that cannot grow” because the base encompassed its borders. Over the past 107 years, the nestled town and its businesses formed an intimate relationship with the Marines and many others who visited the town.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2024
    Date Posted: 06.12.2024 13:03
    Photo ID: 8470104
    VIRIN: 240612-M-ZZ999-1001
    Resolution: 800x610
    Size: 201.33 KB
    Location: TOWN OF QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Town of Quantico, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    One town to the next: Quantico&rsquo;s impact nearly $7 billion

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USMC
    Marine Corps
    Quantico
    PWC
    Prince William County
    Qtown

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT