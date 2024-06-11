Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Brig. Gen. Wallace at Fort Cavazos

    FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    06.07.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Everett Babbitt 

    118th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, Tennessee Army National Guard

    U.S. Army National Guard Brig. Gen. John Wallace meets with Soldiers of the Tennessee National Guard during training exercises on Fort Cavazos, June 7, 2024. Wallace has served as the Assistant Adjutant General of the Texas Army National Guard, in Austin, Texas, since July of 2021. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Everett Babbitt)

