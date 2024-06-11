Brig. Gen. Wallace at Fort Cavazos

U.S. Army National Guard Brig. Gen. John Wallace meets with Soldiers of the Tennessee National Guard during training exercises on Fort Cavazos, June 7, 2024. Wallace has served as the Assistant Adjutant General of the Texas Army National Guard, in Austin, Texas, since July of 2021. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Everett Babbitt)

