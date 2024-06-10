Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2d TSB Spotlight: AESD OCW8 team

    WIESBADEN, HESSEN, GERMANY

    06.12.2024

    Photo by Candy C Knight 

    2d Theater Signal Brigade

    The 2d Theater Signal Brigade Spotlight shines on the Army Enterprise Service Desk Europe's OCW8 team.

    Operation Caught Wicked iteration 8 (OCW8), is an effort to identify & rectify vulnerabilities within an operating system and/or external software reducing an opportunity for exploitation by third-party sources. The Army-wide initiative affects thousands of computers across the globe.

    The AESD team singlehandedly reduced European theater numbers from over 1200 affected systems to less than 400 systems in a span of four days!

    Team Members:

    - Roderick Wilson
    - Joseph Vallejo
    - Jack Joesbury
    - Timothy Fitzgerald
    - James Westra
    - Dave Soroka
    - Matthew Collver-Horvath
    - Chad Cobb
    - Johnathon Scott

    (U.S. Army photo infographic by Candy Knight)

