The 2d Theater Signal Brigade Spotlight shines on the Army Enterprise Service Desk Europe's OCW8 team.
Operation Caught Wicked iteration 8 (OCW8), is an effort to identify & rectify vulnerabilities within an operating system and/or external software reducing an opportunity for exploitation by third-party sources. The Army-wide initiative affects thousands of computers across the globe.
The AESD team singlehandedly reduced European theater numbers from over 1200 affected systems to less than 400 systems in a span of four days!
Team Members:
- Roderick Wilson
- Joseph Vallejo
- Jack Joesbury
- Timothy Fitzgerald
- James Westra
- Dave Soroka
- Matthew Collver-Horvath
- Chad Cobb
- Johnathon Scott
(U.S. Army photo infographic by Candy Knight)
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2024 02:27
|Photo ID:
|8468888
|VIRIN:
|240612-A-FX425-1001
|Resolution:
|940x788
|Size:
|140.83 KB
|Location:
|WIESBADEN, HESSEN, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2d TSB Spotlight: AESD OCW8 team, by Candy C Knight, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT