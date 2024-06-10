2d TSB Spotlight: AESD OCW8 team

The 2d Theater Signal Brigade Spotlight shines on the Army Enterprise Service Desk Europe's OCW8 team.



Operation Caught Wicked iteration 8 (OCW8), is an effort to identify & rectify vulnerabilities within an operating system and/or external software reducing an opportunity for exploitation by third-party sources. The Army-wide initiative affects thousands of computers across the globe.



The AESD team singlehandedly reduced European theater numbers from over 1200 affected systems to less than 400 systems in a span of four days!



Team Members:



- Roderick Wilson

- Joseph Vallejo

- Jack Joesbury

- Timothy Fitzgerald

- James Westra

- Dave Soroka

- Matthew Collver-Horvath

- Chad Cobb

- Johnathon Scott



(U.S. Army photo infographic by Candy Knight)

Date Taken: 06.12.2024 Location: WIESBADEN, HESSEN, DE