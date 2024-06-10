Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Force, Army symposium focuses on improving large-scale combat operations

    FORT LEAVENWORTH, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    05.30.2024

    Photo by Debora Henley 

    505th Command and Control Wing

    The 505th Command and Control Wing, Detachment 1, hosted the second annual Warfighter Air Component Symposium, or WACS, May 5-7, 2024, at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas. This year’s symposium covered a range of topics to include ground-based air defense, air defense warning and authorities, airspace control and management, future of TACP command and control, dynamic targeting, and counter-unmanned aerial systems; these topics were also tailored to the European and Indo-Pacific theater challenges and observations. (U.S. Air Force photo)

