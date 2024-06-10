The 505th Command and Control Wing, Detachment 1, hosted the second annual Warfighter Air Component Symposium, or WACS, May 5-7, 2024, at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas. This year’s symposium covered a range of topics to include ground-based air defense, air defense warning and authorities, airspace control and management, future of TACP command and control, dynamic targeting, and counter-unmanned aerial systems; these topics were also tailored to the European and Indo-Pacific theater challenges and observations. (U.S. Air Force photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.30.2024 Date Posted: 06.11.2024 13:24 Photo ID: 8467209 VIRIN: 240530-F-ES928-1001 Resolution: 4080x2296 Size: 2.71 MB Location: FORT LEAVENWORTH, KANSAS, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Air Force, Army symposium focuses on improving large-scale combat operations, by Debora Henley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.