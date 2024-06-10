Air Force, Army symposium focuses on improving large-scale combat operations

The 505th Command and Control Wing, Detachment 1, hosted the second annual Warfighter Air Component Symposium, or WACS, May 5-7, 2024, at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas. This year’s symposium covered a range of topics to include ground-based air defense, air defense warning and authorities, airspace control and management, future of TACP command and control, dynamic targeting, and counter-unmanned aerial systems; these topics were also tailored to the European and Indo-Pacific theater challenges and observations. (U.S. Air Force photo)
|05.30.2024
|06.11.2024 13:24
|8467209
|240530-F-ES928-1001
|4080x2296
|2.71 MB
|FORT LEAVENWORTH, KANSAS, US
|4
|0
