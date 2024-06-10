Official photo of U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Ryan Smith, May 16, 2024, at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. (U.S. Air Force photo)
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2024 13:18
|Photo ID:
|8467201
|VIRIN:
|240516-F-ES928-1002
|Resolution:
|2400x3000
|Size:
|1.13 MB
|Location:
|HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UTAH, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Smith takes command of 84th RADES, by Debora Henley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Smith takes command of 84th RADES
Command and Control
LEAVE A COMMENT