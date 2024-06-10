Date Taken: 05.16.2024 Date Posted: 06.11.2024 13:18 Photo ID: 8467201 VIRIN: 240516-F-ES928-1002 Resolution: 2400x3000 Size: 1.13 MB Location: HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UTAH, US

Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Smith takes command of 84th RADES, by Debora Henley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.