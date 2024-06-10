Lima-205 Colors Ceremony

Recruits with Lima-205 earn their colors on the beach on June 8, 2024 at U.S. Coast Guard Training Center Cape May, New Jersey. A company earning their colors is a significant milestone in recruit training and marks camaraderie and seniority on the regiment. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Gregory Schell)
