    Lima-205 Colors Ceremony

    Lima-205 Colors Ceremony

    CAPE MAY, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    06.08.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Gregory Schell 

    U.S. Coast Guard Training Center Cape May

    Recruits with Lima-205 earn their colors on the beach on June 8, 2024 at U.S. Coast Guard Training Center Cape May, New Jersey. A company earning their colors is a significant milestone in recruit training and marks camaraderie and seniority on the regiment. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Gregory Schell)

    TAGS

    #USCG #TCCM #BootCamp #Motivation #Recruits #CapeMay

