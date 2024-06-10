Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    19 AW WAR Center graduates AMC Phoenix Forge students

    LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Julian Atkins 

    19th Airlift Wing

    Airmen and Soldiers pose for a photo during the inaugural Phoenix Forge training at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, June 4, 2024. The purpose of the training was to instill a combat-ready mindset and teach the basics of Tactical Combat Casualty Care, base defense, and a variety of other combat oriented skills. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Julian Atkins)

    AMC
    19 AW
    WAR Center
    Phoenix Forge

