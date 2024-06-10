Airmen and Soldiers pose for a photo during the inaugural Phoenix Forge training at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, June 4, 2024. The purpose of the training was to instill a combat-ready mindset and teach the basics of Tactical Combat Casualty Care, base defense, and a variety of other combat oriented skills. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Julian Atkins)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.04.2024 Date Posted: 06.10.2024 14:46 Photo ID: 8464637 VIRIN: 240604-F-BK002-1577 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 4.64 MB Location: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, ARKANSAS, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 19 AW WAR Center graduates AMC Phoenix Forge students, by A1C Julian Atkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.