19 AW WAR Center graduates AMC Phoenix Forge students

Airmen and Soldiers pose for a photo during the inaugural Phoenix Forge training at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, June 4, 2024. The purpose of the training was to instill a combat-ready mindset and teach the basics of Tactical Combat Casualty Care, base defense, and a variety of other combat oriented skills. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Julian Atkins)
