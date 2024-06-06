Aim High Flight Academy inspiration flight

A 58th Special Operations Wing special missions aviator, secures the seatbelt of a student from the Aim High Flight Academy during an inspiration flight at Albuquerque, N.M., June 5, 2024. During the event, students were given the opportunity to fly in a helicopter and learned about aviation careers in the Air Force. The AHFA is an introductory flight program that provides mentorship from current Air Force members to help inform, influence, and inspire the next generation of aviators and leaders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Spencer Kanar)

