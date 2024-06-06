Maj. Gen. David W. Gardner's wife Evee Gardner receiving flowers during Gardner's Relinquishment of Command ceremony.
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2024 11:50
|Photo ID:
|8464012
|VIRIN:
|240606-A-PL531-1838
|Resolution:
|2559x1706
|Size:
|3.27 MB
|Location:
|FORT JOHNSON, LOUISIANA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Flowers for Maj. Gen. Gardner's wife, by Antoine Aaron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT