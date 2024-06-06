Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airman with student flight at the 182nd Airlift Wing fly on a C-130H3 [Image 2 of 2]

    Airman with student flight at the 182nd Airlift Wing fly on a C-130H3

    PEORIA, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    06.08.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Paul Helmig 

    182nd Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Elizabeth Claerhout and Airman 1st Class Kyrah Ehlers, both trainees with student flight at the 182nd Airlift Wing, Illinois Air National Guard, participate in an orientation flight on a C-130H3 as new service members at the 182nd AW, Peoria, Illinois, June 8, 2024. Claerhout and Kyrah were taken on an orientation flight to better familiarize themselves with the 182nd Airlift Wing. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Paul Helmig)

    Date Taken: 06.08.2024
    Date Posted: 06.09.2024 16:59
    Photo ID: 8462628
    VIRIN: 240608-Z-QB509-2001
    Resolution: 4818x3216
    Size: 2.73 MB
    Location: PEORIA, ILLINOIS, US
    This work, Airman with student flight at the 182nd Airlift Wing fly on a C-130H3 [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Paul Helmig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Illinois Air National Guard
    182nd Airlift Wing
    182nd Civil Engineer Squadron
    Air Force We Need
    182nd Logistics Readiness Squadron

