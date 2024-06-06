Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Michael Murphy conducts a refueling-at-sea

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    06.07.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Carrier Strike Group Three (CSG 3)

    240607-N-N08E9-1001 PACIFIC OCEAN (June 7, 2024) Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Frank E. Petersen Jr. (DDG 121) approaches the Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Richard E. Byrd (T-AKE-4), during a refueling-at-sea with the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Michael Murphy (DDG 112). Michael Murphy, assigned to the Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group, is underway conducting integrated exercises to bolster strike group readiness and capability in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Elisabeth Aigeldinger)

    This work, Michael Murphy conducts a refueling-at-sea, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group
    USS Michael Murphy (DDG 112)

