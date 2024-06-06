Michael Murphy conducts a refueling-at-sea

240607-N-N08E9-1001 PACIFIC OCEAN (June 7, 2024) Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Frank E. Petersen Jr. (DDG 121) approaches the Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Richard E. Byrd (T-AKE-4), during a refueling-at-sea with the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Michael Murphy (DDG 112). Michael Murphy, assigned to the Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group, is underway conducting integrated exercises to bolster strike group readiness and capability in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Elisabeth Aigeldinger)
|Date Taken:
|06.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2024 20:49
|Photo ID:
|8461073
|VIRIN:
|240607-N-NE089-1001
|Resolution:
|3648x2432
|Size:
|2.98 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
