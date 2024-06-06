Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Peoria contracting superintendent honored with Outstanding Guardsman in Contracting Award

    PEORIA, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Lealan Buehrer 

    182nd Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Ben Yeutson, a contracting superintendent with the 182nd Mission Support Group, poses for a portrait in his office in Peoria, Illinois, May 17, 2024. The Department of the Air Force awarded Yeutson the Fiscal Year 2023 Outstanding Guardsman (Enlisted) in Contracting Award for demonstrating outstanding performance in the field of contracting. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Lealan Buehrer)

