Peoria contracting superintendent honored with Outstanding Guardsman in Contracting Award

U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Ben Yeutson, a contracting superintendent with the 182nd Mission Support Group, poses for a portrait in his office in Peoria, Illinois, May 17, 2024. The Department of the Air Force awarded Yeutson the Fiscal Year 2023 Outstanding Guardsman (Enlisted) in Contracting Award for demonstrating outstanding performance in the field of contracting. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Lealan Buehrer)

