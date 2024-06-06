Soldiers from Army Golden Knights jump at Mont Saint- Michel Normandy, France for D-Day commemoration ceremonies

Sgt. 1st Class Rafael Torres, Sgt. 1st Class Zach Krietenstein, and Staff Sgt. Griffin Mueller of the U.S. Army Parachute Team fly in an advanced canopy maneuver for parachute jump at Mont Saint-Michel on 7 June 2024. The parachute jump was part of the 80th Anniversary of D-Day commemoration ceremonies in Normandy, France.(U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Marcus Denniston)

