U.S. Space Force Connects on Capitol Hill During ‘Acquisition Day’ Event

During the first facilitated ‘Acquisition Day on the Hill,’ U.S. Space Force Guardians and Space Systems Command personnel shared with Congressional Staffers and leaders the critical importance space acquisition brings to national security. To start the May 2 event Honorable Frank Calvelli, Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Space Acquisition and Integration, gave remarks on how the USSF’s focus is a catalyst to enabling the joint warfighter. “Our focus continues to be on speed and delivering systems on cost and schedule to get new capabilities into the hands of our warfighters and transform our space architecture to be more proliferated and resilient,” said Calvelli. (U.S. Space Force graphic by Nicole Elisseos)

