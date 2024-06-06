Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Space Force Connects on Capitol Hill During ‘Acquisition Day’ Event

    U.S. Space Force Connects on Capitol Hill During ‘Acquisition Day’ Event

    UNITED STATES

    05.02.2024

    Photo by Triantaphilia Nicole Elisseos 

    Space Systems Command

    During the first facilitated ‘Acquisition Day on the Hill,’ U.S. Space Force Guardians and Space Systems Command personnel shared with Congressional Staffers and leaders the critical importance space acquisition brings to national security. To start the May 2 event Honorable Frank Calvelli, Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Space Acquisition and Integration, gave remarks on how the USSF’s focus is a catalyst to enabling the joint warfighter. “Our focus continues to be on speed and delivering systems on cost and schedule to get new capabilities into the hands of our warfighters and transform our space architecture to be more proliferated and resilient,” said Calvelli. (U.S. Space Force graphic by Nicole Elisseos)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.02.2024
    Date Posted: 06.07.2024 18:53
    Photo ID: 8459175
    VIRIN: 240502-X-X0813-1001
    Resolution: 5025x12225
    Size: 3 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Space Force Connects on Capitol Hill During ‘Acquisition Day’ Event, by Triantaphilia Nicole Elisseos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    U.S. Space Force Connects on Capitol Hill During &lsquo;Acquisition Day&rsquo; Event

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Satellites
    Guardians
    Resilience
    Acquisitions
    Space Force

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT