USAF, Marine Corps, showcase commitment with bilateral defense of Okinawa working group.

U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Eric Austin, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing commanding general, gives opening remarks on the final day of the Bilateral Defense of Okinawa Working Group conference at Kadena Air Base, Japan, June 6, 2024. BDOWG helps increase interoperability between U.S. Air force, USMC and Japan Self-Defense Force members while further developing joint and bilateral tactics and procedures in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Luis E. Rios Calderon)

