    USAF, Marine Corps, showcase commitment with bilateral defense of Okinawa working group.

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    06.06.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Luis E. Rios Calderon 

    18th Wing

    U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Eric Austin, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing commanding general, gives opening remarks on the final day of the Bilateral Defense of Okinawa Working Group conference at Kadena Air Base, Japan, June 6, 2024. BDOWG helps increase interoperability between U.S. Air force, USMC and Japan Self-Defense Force members while further developing joint and bilateral tactics and procedures in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Luis E. Rios Calderon)

    This work, USAF, Marine Corps, showcase commitment with bilateral defense of Okinawa working group., by A1C Luis E. Rios Calderon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USAF, Marine Corps, showcase commitment with bilateral defense of Okinawa working group.

    USPACOM
    1st MAW
    JASDF
    USINDO-PACOM
    Indo-Pacom
    BDOWG

