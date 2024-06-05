Date Taken: 06.06.2024 Date Posted: 06.06.2024 16:44 Photo ID: 8455824 VIRIN: 240606-N-WL488-7955 Resolution: 1200x628 Size: 592.18 KB Location: KEYPORT, WASHINGTON, US

Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, PACDET 50th anniversary., by Peter Clute, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.