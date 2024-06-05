Sgt. Nicolette Whisker, a biomedical equipment specialist with the 51st Medical Logistics Company out of Fort Liberty, North Carolina, inspects equipment to ensure everything is in working order for the 909th Forward Resuscitative and Surgical Detachment, an Army Reserve unit from Illinois.
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.06.2024 15:31
|Photo ID:
|8455538
|VIRIN:
|240606-A-A4458-1001
|Resolution:
|240x258
|Size:
|85.19 KB
|Location:
|TN
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MEDLOG support to African Lion, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
AMLC supports MEDLOG integration in African Lion 24
