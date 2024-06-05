Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MEDLOG support to African Lion

    TUNISIA

    06.06.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Medical Logistics Command

    Sgt. Nicolette Whisker, a biomedical equipment specialist with the 51st Medical Logistics Company out of Fort Liberty, North Carolina, inspects equipment to ensure everything is in working order for the 909th Forward Resuscitative and Surgical Detachment, an Army Reserve unit from Illinois.

    AMLC supports MEDLOG integration in African Lion 24

