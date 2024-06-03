U.S. Army Staff Sgt. William Southern from the 30th Air Defense Artillery meticulously sets pop-up targets at the M4 carbine qualification range by shooting them with a pistol while artillery rounds are impacting in the background, during the Fires Center of Excellence Best Squad Competition on June 5, 2024.



His focus and dedication are evident as he performs his duties. When asked about his role at the range, he stated with conviction, "I'm the OIC," meaning he is the officer in charge.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.05.2024 Date Posted: 06.06.2024 01:07 Photo ID: 8453836 VIRIN: 240605-D-GJ183-3814 Resolution: 3520x6257 Size: 9.55 MB Location: FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NCO Maintains Focus Amidst Nearby Artillery Fire at 2024 FCoE Best Squad Competition, by Bryan Araujo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.