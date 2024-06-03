Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NCO Maintains Focus Amidst Nearby Artillery Fire at 2024 FCoE Best Squad Competition

    FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2024

    Photo by Bryan Araujo 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. William Southern from the 30th Air Defense Artillery meticulously sets pop-up targets at the M4 carbine qualification range by shooting them with a pistol while artillery rounds are impacting in the background, during the Fires Center of Excellence Best Squad Competition on June 5, 2024.

    His focus and dedication are evident as he performs his duties. When asked about his role at the range, he stated with conviction, "I'm the OIC," meaning he is the officer in charge.

