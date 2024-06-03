Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JEMX day three Tactical Combat Casualty Care

    JEMX day three Tactical Combat Casualty Care

    FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Richard Cole 

    222nd Broadcast Operations Detachment

    U.S. service members administer an ultrasound on a role player, during the Joint Emergency Medicine Exercise 2024, at the Elijah Military Operation in Urban Terrain facility, Fort Cavazos, Texas, on June 5, 2024. JEMX trains emergency medicine medical personnel in realistic combat casualty care in order to increase unit and individual combat readiness and joint interoperability. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Richard Cole)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2024
    Date Posted: 06.05.2024 21:07
    Location: FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, US
    TAGS

    medical
    222nd BOD
    combatmedics
    navycorpsman
    fortcavazos
    JEMX2024

