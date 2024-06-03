U.S. service members administer an ultrasound on a role player, during the Joint Emergency Medicine Exercise 2024, at the Elijah Military Operation in Urban Terrain facility, Fort Cavazos, Texas, on June 5, 2024. JEMX trains emergency medicine medical personnel in realistic combat casualty care in order to increase unit and individual combat readiness and joint interoperability. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Richard Cole)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.05.2024 Date Posted: 06.05.2024 21:07 Photo ID: 8453450 VIRIN: 240605-A-FL622-1004 Resolution: 5889x3926 Size: 1.9 MB Location: FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, US Hometown: BELL, CALIFORNIA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, JEMX day three Tactical Combat Casualty Care, by SGT Richard Cole, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.