The build-up of Omaha Beach. Reinforcements of men and equipment moving inland. Photo courtesy of Center of Military History.
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2024 16:20
|Photo ID:
|8453055
|VIRIN:
|240605-A-WU705-5593
|Resolution:
|640x490
|Size:
|69.37 KB
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, D-Day 80th Anniversary, by SFC Jon Soucy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
80 years ago, National Guard units played key role in D-Day landings
