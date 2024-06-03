Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    D-Day 80th Anniversary

    D-Day 80th Anniversary

    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jon Soucy 

    National Guard Bureau

    The build-up of Omaha Beach. Reinforcements of men and equipment moving inland. Photo courtesy of Center of Military History.

    This work, D-Day 80th Anniversary, by SFC Jon Soucy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    80 years ago, National Guard units played key role in D-Day landings

    TAGS

    History
    National Guard
    D-Day
    29ID

