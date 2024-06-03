Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NTAG Miami Chief Meets with Miami-Dade County Public Schools Superintendent

    MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Natalia Murillo 

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Miami

    MIAMI (Mar. 5, 2024) Chief Navy Counselor Derik Bowen, assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group Miami, left, and Dr. Jose L. Dotres, superintendent of Miami-Dade County Public School (M-DCPS), pose for a photo at Port of Miami during the first ever Fleet Week Miami, May 7, 2024. M-DCPS is the third-largest school district in the nation with over 40,000 employees and 330,000 students across 355 schools. NTAG Miami, has 38 recruiting locations throughout South Florida, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, with the combined mission to recruit the highest caliber Sailors to meet the needs of the Fleet. (courtesy photo)

    High School
    Recruiter
    Recruiting
    Miami-Dade
    Distinguished Visitor
    PortMiami

