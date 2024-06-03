NTAG Miami Chief Meets with Miami-Dade County Public Schools Superintendent

MIAMI (Mar. 5, 2024) Chief Navy Counselor Derik Bowen, assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group Miami, left, and Dr. Jose L. Dotres, superintendent of Miami-Dade County Public School (M-DCPS), pose for a photo at Port of Miami during the first ever Fleet Week Miami, May 7, 2024. M-DCPS is the third-largest school district in the nation with over 40,000 employees and 330,000 students across 355 schools. NTAG Miami, has 38 recruiting locations throughout South Florida, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, with the combined mission to recruit the highest caliber Sailors to meet the needs of the Fleet. (courtesy photo)

