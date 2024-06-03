An aircrew member from the 165th Airlift Squadron makes pre-flight checks, which is part of departure procedures, at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville, Ky., on May 21, 2024. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Annaliese Billings)
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2024 10:06
|Photo ID:
|8451643
|VIRIN:
|240521-Z-WI111-1024
|Resolution:
|3000x2003
|Size:
|1.79 MB
|Location:
|LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, C-130J Super Hercules Prepares for Takeoff, by A1C Annaliese Billings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT