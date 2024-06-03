Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    C-130J Super Hercules Prepares for Takeoff

    LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Annaliese Billings 

    123rd Airlift Wing

    An aircrew member from the 165th Airlift Squadron makes pre-flight checks, which is part of departure procedures, at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville, Ky., on May 21, 2024. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Annaliese Billings)

    Kentucky Air National Guard
    123rd Airlift Wing
    C-130J Super Hercules

