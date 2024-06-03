An aircrew member from the 165th Airlift Squadron makes pre-flight checks, which is part of departure procedures, at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville, Ky., on May 21, 2024. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Annaliese Billings)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.21.2024 Date Posted: 06.05.2024 10:06 Photo ID: 8451643 VIRIN: 240521-Z-WI111-1024 Resolution: 3000x2003 Size: 1.79 MB Location: LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, C-130J Super Hercules Prepares for Takeoff, by A1C Annaliese Billings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.