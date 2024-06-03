Long time 757th member takes squadron yoke

Col. John Sebesta, 910th Operations Group commander, and Lt. Col. Brian Hodor, 757th Airlift Squadron commander, hold the squadron’s guidon while Master Sgt. Kara Kauffman, the squadron First Sergeant, looks on during an Assumption of Command ceremony, held in the 910th Operations Group Aircrew Briefing room at Youngstown Air Reserve Station, Ohio, June 1, 2024. 910th Airlift Wing leadership, members of Hodor’s family, members of the squadron and well-wishers from across YARS and several retirees attended the ceremony to watch as Hodor, who has spent most of his Air Force Reserve career with the wing’s flying squadron since completing pilot training in 2006, became the newest commander of the 81-year-old unit which was formed in 1943 during World War II as the 757th Troop Carrier Squadron, Medium. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Master Sgt. Bob Barko Jr.)

