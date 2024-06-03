Navy flight surgeon and corpsmen treating casualties aboard USS Yorktown (CV-5), shortly after the carrier had been hit by Japanese bombs on June 4, 1942. BUMED Archives.
Stories of Valor and Sacrifice: Navy Medical Heroes at Midway
