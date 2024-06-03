Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Stories of Valor and Sacrifice: Navy Medical Heroes at Midway

    Stories of Valor and Sacrifice: Navy Medical Heroes at Midway

    FALLS CHURCH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery

    Navy flight surgeon and corpsmen treating casualties aboard USS Yorktown (CV-5), shortly after the carrier had been hit by Japanese bombs on June 4, 1942. BUMED Archives.

    Stories of Valor and Sacrifice: Navy Medical Heroes at Midway

    TAGS

    Navy Medicine
    Navy History
    Midway
    navymedicine

