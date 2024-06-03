Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden host local national hiring booth at German state fair [Image 3 of 3]

    U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden host local national hiring booth at German state fair

    WIESBADEN, HESSEN, GERMANY

    05.30.2024

    Photo by Martin Heinen 

    U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden   

    U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden Headquarters and Headquarters Company Commander Capt. Patrick Ledbetter (left) and USAG Workforce Development Specialist Pierre Fuchs (right) standby the garrison hosted local national hiring booth – ready to talk about the available employment opportunities and the benefits employees receive when hired as members of the garrison workforce, on May 30.

    The hiring booth was hosted by USAG Wiesbaden and Clay Kaserne tenant organizations whose workforces are comprised of local national employees at the Hessentag State Fair held in the Northern Hessian town of Fritzlar.

