U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden Headquarters and Headquarters Company Commander Capt. Patrick Ledbetter (left) and USAG Workforce Development Specialist Pierre Fuchs (right) standby the garrison hosted local national hiring booth – ready to talk about the available employment opportunities and the benefits employees receive when hired as members of the garrison workforce, on May 30.



The hiring booth was hosted by USAG Wiesbaden and Clay Kaserne tenant organizations whose workforces are comprised of local national employees at the Hessentag State Fair held in the Northern Hessian town of Fritzlar.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.30.2024 Date Posted: 06.04.2024 03:37 Photo ID: 8448264 VIRIN: 240530-A-GO156-8726 Resolution: 3368x2942 Size: 3.22 MB Location: WIESBADEN, HESSEN, DE Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden host local national hiring booth at German state fair [Image 3 of 3], by Martin Heinen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.