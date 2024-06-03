Each year, at Hessentag, the German Armed Forces showcase key capabilities while, also, highlighting available opportunities to members of the local Hessen communities who might have interest in joining the Landeskommando. The 2024 Hessentag State Fair was held in the Northern Hessian town of Fritzlar from May 24 to June 2.



The Bundeswehr Complex included static displays of military hardware from both the U.S. and German Army. Some of the on-hand U.S. Army equipment included a M1A2 Abrams main battle tank, a high-mobility multi-wheeled vehicle (HMMWV), a multiple launched rocket system, and communications equipment.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.30.2024 Date Posted: 06.04.2024 03:37 Photo ID: 8448251 VIRIN: 240530-A-GO156-9372 Resolution: 2657x2482 Size: 1.96 MB Location: WIESBADEN, HESSEN, DE Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden host local national hiring booth at German state fair [Image 3 of 3], by Martin Heinen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.