    U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden host local national hiring booth at German state fair [Image 2 of 3]

    U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden host local national hiring booth at German state fair

    WIESBADEN, HESSEN, GERMANY

    05.30.2024

    Photo by Martin Heinen 

    U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden   

    Each year, at Hessentag, the German Armed Forces showcase key capabilities while, also, highlighting available opportunities to members of the local Hessen communities who might have interest in joining the Landeskommando. The 2024 Hessentag State Fair was held in the Northern Hessian town of Fritzlar from May 24 to June 2.

    The Bundeswehr Complex included static displays of military hardware from both the U.S. and German Army. Some of the on-hand U.S. Army equipment included a M1A2 Abrams main battle tank, a high-mobility multi-wheeled vehicle (HMMWV), a multiple launched rocket system, and communications equipment.

