Top Leaders Oversee Operations During Guardian Response 2024 at Muscatatuck Training Center

Lt. Col. Jared Koelling, Chief of Operations Group, and Lt. Col. Gregory Durant, Deputy Chief of Operations Group, review daily exercise operations during Guardian Response 2024 at Muscatatuck Training Center (MUTC), Ind., on May 18, 2024. (U.S. Army Reserve Photo by 1st Sgt. Lonnie Haile II)

