Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Top Leaders Oversee Operations During Guardian Response 2024 at Muscatatuck Training Center

    Top Leaders Oversee Operations During Guardian Response 2024 at Muscatatuck Training Center

    INDIANA, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2024

    Photo by Capt. Jonathan Ferrer 

    78th Training Division

    Lt. Col. Jared Koelling, Chief of Operations Group, and Lt. Col. Gregory Durant, Deputy Chief of Operations Group, review daily exercise operations during Guardian Response 2024 at Muscatatuck Training Center (MUTC), Ind., on May 18, 2024. (U.S. Army Reserve Photo by 1st Sgt. Lonnie Haile II)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2024
    Date Posted: 06.04.2024 01:16
    Photo ID: 8448070
    VIRIN: 240601-A-LN342-1008
    Resolution: 1600x1290
    Size: 500.38 KB
    Location: INDIANA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Top Leaders Oversee Operations During Guardian Response 2024 at Muscatatuck Training Center, by CPT Jonathan Ferrer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    78th TD's OC/T Team Sharpens Skills of Participating Units During Guardian Response 2024

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    78th Training Division
    78TD
    GR24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT