JEMX 2024 Day One Didactics

U.S. Army Capt. Nicholas Tannenbaum, emergency physician with the 187th Medical Detachment from Augusta, Georgia, takes notes during the Joint Emergency Medicine Exercise 2024, at the Mission Training Complex, Fort Cavazos, Texas, on June 3, 2024. The exercise trains emergency medicine medical personnel in realistic combat casualty care in order to increase unit and individual combat readiness and joint interoperability. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Richard Cole)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2024 19:02
|Photo ID:
|8447735
|VIRIN:
|240603-A-FL622-1002
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|15.8 MB
|Location:
|FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, US
|Hometown:
|AUGUSTA, GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
