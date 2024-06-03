Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JEMX 2024 Day One Didactics

    FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Richard Cole 

    222nd Broadcast Operations Detachment

    U.S. Army Capt. Nicholas Tannenbaum, emergency physician with the 187th Medical Detachment from Augusta, Georgia, takes notes during the Joint Emergency Medicine Exercise 2024, at the Mission Training Complex, Fort Cavazos, Texas, on June 3, 2024. The exercise trains emergency medicine medical personnel in realistic combat casualty care in order to increase unit and individual combat readiness and joint interoperability. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Richard Cole)

