Dr. Florian Herrmann Visits JMRC

Dr. Florian Herrmann, head of the State Chancellery and Minister of State for Federal Affairs and Media for Bavaria, Germany, shakes hands with an Italian soldier during a meeting with NATO and U.S. Soldiers at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center near Hohenfels, Germany, June 3, 2024. During the visit, Dr. Herrmann discussed the importance of partnership and the celebration of 75 years of the NATO alliance. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Dana Clarke)

