    Dr. Florian Herrmann Visits JMRC

    HOHENFELS, BY, GERMANY

    06.03.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Dana M Clarke 

    Joint Multinational Readiness Center

    Dr. Florian Herrmann, head of the State Chancellery and Minister of State for Federal Affairs and Media for Bavaria, Germany, shakes hands with an Italian soldier during a meeting with NATO and U.S. Soldiers at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center near Hohenfels, Germany, June 3, 2024. During the visit, Dr. Herrmann discussed the importance of partnership and the celebration of 75 years of the NATO alliance. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Dana Clarke)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2024
    Date Posted: 06.03.2024 13:09
    Photo ID: 8446654
    VIRIN: 240603-A-GV774-6689
    Resolution: 4016x6016
    Size: 1.71 MB
    Location: HOHENFELS, BY, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dr. Florian Herrmann Visits JMRC, by SSG Dana M Clarke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    JMRC
    7ATC
    WeAreNATO
    Florian Herrmann

