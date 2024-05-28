YARS hosts Triad Summit

Participants of the Triad Summit pose for a photograph at Youngstown Air Reserve Station, Ohio, May 29, 2024. The two-day event served as a professional development opportunity for commanders, chiefs and first sergeants.(U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Donnie J. Hatheway)

