Blue and Gray Division commemorates the 80th anniversary of Operation Overlord

Maj. Gen. Joseph DiNonno, Commanding General, 29th Infantry Division and Brig. Gen. Wesley Murray, Deputy Commanding General- Support, 29th Infantry Division and a formation of 29th Infantry Division Soldiers visit the Normandy American Cemetery and Memorial (Cimetière américain de Colleville-sur-Mer), June 2, 2024, in Colleville-sur-Mer, France. During the visit they visited the grave of TSgt. Frank D. Peregory, Kilo Company, 3rd Battalion, 116th Infantry Regiment, 29th Infantry Division who posthumously received the Congressional Medal of Honor for his actions against German forces on June 8, 1944, Grandcampe, France. Peregory, on his own initiative, advanced up the hill under withering fire and worked his way to the crest, where he discovered an entrenchment leading to the main fortifications 200 yards away. Without hesitating, he leaped into the trench and moved toward the emplacement. Encountering a squad of enemy riflemen, he fearlessly attacked them with hand grenades and bayonet, killed eight, and forced three to surrender. Continuing along the trench, he singlehandedly forced the surrender of 32 more riflemen, captured the machine gunners, and opened the way for the leading elements of the battalion to advance and secure its objective.

