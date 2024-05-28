A local French child holds a welcome sign and a retired 86th Airlift Wing shield patch at Cherbourg-Maupertus Airport, France, June 1, 2024. Millions of people are anticipated to attend the 80th anniversary of D-Day and the celebrations across Normandy that will take place over the span of two weeks. The commemoration of D-Day honors not only the bravery of American service members, but also the contributions and sacrifices of our Allied nations, including the heroism of French resistance fighters. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jordan Lazaro)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.01.2024 Date Posted: 06.02.2024 05:10 Photo ID: 8444418 VIRIN: 240601-F-EX065-1427 Resolution: 3257x5069 Size: 918.98 KB Location: 50, FR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ramstein AB launches twelve aircrafts out of Cherbourg in celebration of D-Day 80 [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Jordan Lazaro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.