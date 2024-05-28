All U.S. Air Force aircraft are parked in spots to support D-Day 80 flyovers and festivities at Cherbourg-Maupertus Airport, France, June 1, 2024. The men and women of U.S. European Command remain forever indebted to World War II veterans for demonstrating the selfless service and sacrifice that characterize the Greatest Generation in defense of global peace and collective values. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jordan Lazaro)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.01.2024 Date Posted: 06.02.2024 05:09 Photo ID: 8444417 VIRIN: 240601-F-EX065-1423 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 1.29 MB Location: 50, FR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ramstein AB launches twelve aircrafts out of Cherbourg in celebration of D-Day 80 [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Jordan Lazaro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.