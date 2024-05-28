A U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules aircraft is parked during a sunrise at Cherbourg-Maupertus Airport, France, June 1, 2024. U.S. military personnel and equipment will commemorate the 80th anniversary of Operation Overlord, the Allied invasion of Normandy on June 6, 1944, widely known as D-Day. This event will also include Allied countries like France, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Belgium, Canada and Germany. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jordan Lazaro)
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2024 05:09
|Photo ID:
|8444409
|VIRIN:
|240601-F-EX065-1005
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|696.52 KB
|Location:
|50, FR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Ramstein AB launches twelve aircrafts out of Cherbourg in celebration of D-Day 80 [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Jordan Lazaro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT