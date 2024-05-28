Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard rescues diver 75 miles offshore Myrtle Beach

    MYRTLE BEACH, SC, UNITED STATES

    05.31.2024

    A U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Savannah aircrew poses for a photo with a 35-year-old male diver they rescued 75 miles offshore Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, June 1, 2024. The diver drifted away from his vessel while diving, prompting his boat crew to activate their emergency GPS beacon to notify Coast Guard District Seven watch standards they needed assistance. (U.S. Coast Guard video courtesy of Coast Guard Air Station Savannah)

    SAR
    USCG
    South Carolina
    Coast Guard
    Myrtle Beach
    Air Station Savannah

