Coast Guard rescues diver 75 miles offshore Myrtle Beach

A U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Savannah aircrew poses for a photo with a 35-year-old male diver they rescued 75 miles offshore Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, June 1, 2024. The diver drifted away from his vessel while diving, prompting his boat crew to activate their emergency GPS beacon to notify Coast Guard District Seven watch standards they needed assistance. (U.S. Coast Guard video courtesy of Coast Guard Air Station Savannah)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.31.2024 Date Posted: 06.01.2024 15:04 Photo ID: 8444189 VIRIN: 240601-G-G0107-1196 Resolution: 1200x1600 Size: 741.91 KB Location: MYRTLE BEACH, SC, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN