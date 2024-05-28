Coast Guard rescues child, 7 adults 36 miles offshore Boca Grande

A Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater aircrew rescues a child and seven adults after their 28-foot boat capsized 36 miles west of Boca Grande, Florida, June 1, 2024. The aircrew hoisted each individual from the water and transported them to emergency medical services at Venice Municipal Airport. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.01.2024 Date Posted: 06.01.2024 11:32 Photo ID: 8444087 VIRIN: 240601-G-G0107-1001 Resolution: 1080x809 Size: 287.15 KB Location: BOCA GRANDE, FL, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN