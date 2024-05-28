Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard rescues child, 7 adults 36 miles offshore Boca Grande

    BOCA GRANDE, FL, UNITED STATES

    06.01.2024

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    A Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater aircrew rescues a child and seven adults after their 28-foot boat capsized 36 miles west of Boca Grande, Florida, June 1, 2024. The aircrew hoisted each individual from the water and transported them to emergency medical services at Venice Municipal Airport. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

    SAR
    USCG
    hoist

