U.S. Soldiers with the 626th Brigade Support Battalion, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division get into position on a refueling convoy during Exercise Combined Resolve 24-2 at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center, May 31, 2024, near Hohenfels, Germany. Presence is our most visible symbol of assurance and commitment to our allies and provides deterrence. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Christopher Booker)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.31.2024 Date Posted: 06.01.2024 04:47 Photo ID: 8443783 VIRIN: 240531-Z-AR417-3550 Resolution: 3900x2643 Size: 1.5 MB Location: HOHENFELS, BY, DE Web Views: 7 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Locked in, by CPT Christopher Booker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.