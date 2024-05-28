Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mana O Ke Koa 2024

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    05.31.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Shanae Garrett 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    Ms. Jennifer Sabas, U.S. Senator Inouye’s former Chief of Staff, delivered a heartfelt speech during the Mana O Ke Koa "Spirit of the Warrior" civilian community service award ceremony on Historic Palm Circle in Fort Shafter, Hawaii, May 31, 2024. This prestigious award serves as a tribute to individuals who have demonstrated exceptional dedication in supporting Soldiers, their families, veterans, and the broader U.S. Army community in the Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Shanae Sable Garrett)

