Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Mana O Ke Koa Award Ceremony

    Mana O Ke Koa Award Ceremony

    FORT SHAFTER, HI, UNITED STATES

    05.31.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Andre Taylor 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    From left to right, Command Sgt. Maj. Jason Schmidt, U.S. Army Pacific senior enlisted advisor, Ms. Jennifer Sabas, a senior consultant to the Military Affairs Council, Gen. Charles A. Flynn, U.S. Army Pacific commanding general pose for a photo May 31, 2024, during the Mana O Ke Koa award ceremony held at Historic Palm Circle, Ft. Shafter, Hawaii. The MOKK civilian community service award honors individuals who are community leaders that have distinguished themselves by their support to Soldiers, their families, and the Army community in the Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Andre Taylor)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.31.2024
    Date Posted: 06.01.2024 01:11
    Photo ID: 8443726
    VIRIN: 240531-A-PE084-1004
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 26.64 MB
    Location: FORT SHAFTER, HI, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mana O Ke Koa Award Ceremony, by SSG Andre Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #USARPAC
    #U.S. Army #Hawaii

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT