From left to right, Command Sgt. Maj. Jason Schmidt, U.S. Army Pacific senior enlisted advisor, Ms. Jennifer Sabas, a senior consultant to the Military Affairs Council, Gen. Charles A. Flynn, U.S. Army Pacific commanding general pose for a photo May 31, 2024, during the Mana O Ke Koa award ceremony held at Historic Palm Circle, Ft. Shafter, Hawaii. The MOKK civilian community service award honors individuals who are community leaders that have distinguished themselves by their support to Soldiers, their families, and the Army community in the Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Andre Taylor)

