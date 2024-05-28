Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2024 Olympic Torch

    NORMANDY, FRANCE

    05.30.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Benjamin Purcey 

    18th Military Police Brigade

    The 2024 Olympic Torch relay traveled through the streets of Sainte-Mere-Eglise, France on 31 May 2024. This is one of many sites it will make on its final destination in Paris, France.

    Date Taken: 05.30.2024
    Date Posted: 05.31.2024 13:23
    Location: NORMANDY, FR
    This work, 2024 Olympic Torch, by SGT Benjamin Purcey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DDay

