The 2024 Olympic Torch relay traveled through the streets of Sainte-Mere-Eglise, France on 31 May 2024. This is one of many sites it will make on its final destination in Paris, France.
|Date Taken:
|05.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.31.2024 13:23
|Photo ID:
|8442720
|VIRIN:
|240531-A-OM679-9909
|Resolution:
|4480x6720
|Size:
|11.05 MB
|Location:
|NORMANDY, FR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2024 Olympic Torch, by SGT Benjamin Purcey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT