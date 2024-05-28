Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Spangdahlem Air Base observes Juneteenth

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    05.30.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Marcus Hardy-Bannerman 

    52nd Fighter Wing

    A graphic illustration created to promote the observance of Juneteenth at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, May 30, 2024. Juneteenth, also known as Emancipation Day, is celebrated annually on June 19 to commemorate the emancipation of enslaved African Americans in the United States. (U.S. Air Force photo illustration by Senior Airman Marcus Hardy-Bannerman)

    This work, Spangdahlem Air Base observes Juneteenth, by SrA Marcus Hardy-Bannerman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Juneteenth
    Freedom Day
    Saber Nation
    Jubilee Day

