Spangdahlem Air Base observes Juneteenth

A graphic illustration created to promote the observance of Juneteenth at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, May 30, 2024. Juneteenth, also known as Emancipation Day, is celebrated annually on June 19 to commemorate the emancipation of enslaved African Americans in the United States. (U.S. Air Force photo illustration by Senior Airman Marcus Hardy-Bannerman)

