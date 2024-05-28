Know your Defender 1st Lt. Matthew Coffee

Meet 1st Lt. Matthew Coffee, a 15A Aviation Officer, assigned to the 1st Infantry Division, 1st Combat Aviation Brigade from Ft. Walton Beach, Florida



"Being part of Immediate Response assisting with air assault missions has been an amazing experience."



Immediate Response 24 is Coffee's first aviation mission in a foreign county.



"The Finnish Army has been nothing but welcoming and accommodating. Bringing everyone together as part of NATO for the first time has been a historical moment, I am glad we are part of it."



Coffee says his experience has been amazing and impactful.



Coffee was a former High school football coach who had assisted U.S. Army recruiters, never imagined joining the Army himself. One day a recruiter suggested he consider flying an aircraft for the Army. He took the flight test, passed and joined.



Coffee lives by this quote "Success occurs when opportunity meets preparation," by Zig Ziglar. "Just like we are doing out here," says coffee. "Train as you fight and when the mission comes, we are prepared for the opportunity, making this a mission success."



DEFENDER is a Dynamic Employment of Forces to Europe for NATO Deterrence and Enhanced Readiness, and is a U.S. European Command scheduled, U.S. Army Europe and Africa conducted exercise that consists of Saber Strike, Immediate Response, and Swift Response. DEFENDER 24 is linked to NATO’s Steadfast Defender exercise, and DoD’s Large Scale Global Exercise, taking place from 28 March to 31 May. DEFENDER 24 is the largest U.S. Army exercise in Europe and includes more than 17,000 U.S. and 23,000 multinational service members from more than 20 Allied and partner nations, including Croatia, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Georgia, Hungary, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Moldova, Netherlands, North Macedonia, Norway, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden, and the United Kingdom. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Ian Valley)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.21.2024 Date Posted: 05.31.2024 08:30 Photo ID: 8442045 VIRIN: 240521-A-CW168-2255 Resolution: 3095x2063 Size: 4.07 MB Location: FI Hometown: FORT WALTON BEACH, FL, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Know your Defender 1st Lt. Matthew Coffee, by MAJ Maria Olea, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.