Close to Germany’s Frankfurt Airport a memorial stands in honorarium to the legacy of the Berlin Airlift. Poised majestically, as part of that memorial, in proximity to the frenetic chaos of the autobahn stands a U.S. Air Force C-47 Skytrain.

Whenever she sees the memorial, Frankfurt resident Gila Gordon, remembers a part of her life that brings admiration and gratitude to a people she reflects on as more than friends.

“When we became the west sector - the American sector – for us happiness began again (…) in my mind [the Americans] were not only friends, they were really heroes, really heroes.”

(Photo courtesy of SGT Austin Baker, AFN Wiesbaden)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.31.2024 Date Posted: 05.31.2024 03:25 Photo ID: 8441708 VIRIN: 240531-A-FP338-1001 Resolution: 1920x1080 Size: 1.02 MB Location: WIESBADEN, DE Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Admiration, gratitude, and tears: memories of the Berlin Airlift seventy-five years later, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.