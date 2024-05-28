Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Admiration, gratitude, and tears: memories of the Berlin Airlift seventy-five years later

    WIESBADEN, GERMANY

    05.31.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Close to Germany’s Frankfurt Airport a memorial stands in honorarium to the legacy of the Berlin Airlift. Poised majestically, as part of that memorial, in proximity to the frenetic chaos of the autobahn stands a U.S. Air Force C-47 Skytrain.
    Whenever she sees the memorial, Frankfurt resident Gila Gordon, remembers a part of her life that brings admiration and gratitude to a people she reflects on as more than friends.
    “When we became the west sector - the American sector – for us happiness began again (…) in my mind [the Americans] were not only friends, they were really heroes, really heroes.”
    (Photo courtesy of SGT Austin Baker, AFN Wiesbaden)

