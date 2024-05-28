Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Military spouse recognized as finalist for Alaska Young Professional of the Year Award

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    04.04.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson   

    Stephany Pippin, a public affairs specialist assigned to the 11th Air Force Public Affairs Office, second from left, poses with members of the Alaska Young Professionals on Thursday, April 4th in Anchorage. Pippin was nominated for, and was a finalist for, the Alaska Young Professional of the Year award for 2023, highlighting her dedication to both her career and community engagement. (Courtesy photo)

    Alaska
    Anchorage
    Chamber of Commerce
    JBER
    11th Air Force
    673rd ABW

