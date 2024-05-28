Military spouse recognized as finalist for Alaska Young Professional of the Year Award

Stephany Pippin, a public affairs specialist assigned to the 11th Air Force Public Affairs Office, second from left, poses with members of the Alaska Young Professionals on Thursday, April 4th in Anchorage. Pippin was nominated for, and was a finalist for, the Alaska Young Professional of the Year award for 2023, highlighting her dedication to both her career and community engagement. (Courtesy photo)

