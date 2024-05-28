Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tennessee National Guardsmen complete multi-national exercise in Bulgaria

    NOVO SELO, BULGARIA

    05.17.2024

    Photo by Lt. Col. Darrin Haas 

    Tennessee National Guard Public Affairs Office

    U.S. Army National Guard Sgt. Michelle Gutierrez and Spc. Christopher Ray with Murfreesboro's 269th Military Police Company, and Warrant Officer Stephen Flanaghan and Master Cpl. Guillaume Roy with the Canadian Military Police Branch, teach detainee operations to fellow Bulgarian, Canadian, North Macedonian, and Romanian military policemen during Beyond Horizon 2024 at Bulgaria's Novo Selo Training Site on May 16 and 17. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Lt. Col. Darrin Haas)

    Tennessee National Guardsmen complete multi-national exercise in Bulgaria

