U.S. Army National Guard Sgt. Michelle Gutierrez and Spc. Christopher Ray with Murfreesboro's 269th Military Police Company, and Warrant Officer Stephen Flanaghan and Master Cpl. Guillaume Roy with the Canadian Military Police Branch, teach detainee operations to fellow Bulgarian, Canadian, North Macedonian, and Romanian military policemen during Beyond Horizon 2024 at Bulgaria's Novo Selo Training Site on May 16 and 17. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Lt. Col. Darrin Haas)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.17.2024 Date Posted: 05.30.2024 15:34 Photo ID: 8440202 VIRIN: 240517-Z-RA938-6736 Resolution: 1967x1341 Size: 972.14 KB Location: NOVO SELO, BG Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Tennessee National Guardsmen complete multi-national exercise in Bulgaria, by LTC Darrin Haas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.