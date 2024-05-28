Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SMART Scholar and Mentor at the Forefront of Science Exploration

    ALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.30.2024

    Nanotechnology, laser beams, and drones – just a few of the innovative projects this year’s Science, Mathematics, and Research for Transformation (SMART) Scholar and Mentor of the Year Award winners, for fiscal year 2023, are working on to reshape scientific exploration and advancement. Among these distinguished individuals, Carlos Torres Jr., Ph.D., and his mentor, James Adleman, Ph.D., stand out as prime examples of excellence.

