    Special Project Program provides key support to USACE, Huntsville Center

    HUNTSVILLE, AL, UNITED STATES

    05.30.2024

    Photo by William Farrow 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Engineering and Support Center, Huntsville

    Employees receive facility construction updates before getting a first-hand look at Huntsville Center’s new facility at Redstone Arsenal during a walk-through tour in 2023. Huntsville Center’s Special Projects Program, an unconventional, service-oriented program, provided integral support for Huntsville Center personnel relocation to 300 Redstone Gateway.

    Date Taken: 05.30.2024
    Date Posted: 05.30.2024
    USACE
    Huntsville Center
    Special Project Program

