Pier at NUWC Division Newport’s AUTEC range updated, military quarters built

Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport Commanding Officer Capt. Chad Hennings (second from left) is joined by Cmdr. Jeremy Reed (from left), officer in charge at the Atlantic Undersea Test and Evaluation Center (AUTEC), Rear Adm. Lore Aguayo, commander of the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Atlantic, and Rick Quade, deputy for Test and Evaluation for the Department of the Navy, for a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the reopening of Pier 1902 at AUTEC, a Division Newport detachment, on May 8, 2024. AUTEC recently completed two other projects — upgrades to the Entry Control Facility at the main gate and construction of a $30.2 million two-story housing complex for 174 military personnel.

