    Pier at NUWC Division Newport’s AUTEC range updated, military quarters built

    ANDROS ISLAND, BAHAMAS

    05.08.2024

    Photo by David Stoehr 

    Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport

    Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport Commanding Officer Capt. Chad Hennings (second from left) is joined by Cmdr. Jeremy Reed (from left), officer in charge at the Atlantic Undersea Test and Evaluation Center (AUTEC), Rear Adm. Lore Aguayo, commander of the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Atlantic, and Rick Quade, deputy for Test and Evaluation for the Department of the Navy, for a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the reopening of Pier 1902 at AUTEC, a Division Newport detachment, on May 8, 2024. AUTEC recently completed two other projects — upgrades to the Entry Control Facility at the main gate and construction of a $30.2 million two-story housing complex for 174 military personnel.

    Date Taken: 05.08.2024
    Date Posted: 05.29.2024 14:43
    VIRIN: 240508-N-XQ832-1109
    Location: ANDROS ISLAND, BS
    This work, Pier at NUWC Division Newport’s AUTEC range updated, military quarters built, by David Stoehr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AUTEC
    NUWC Division Newport
    What We Do Matters

