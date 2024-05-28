Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Nurses Week Bassett 2024

    FAIRBANKS, AK, UNITED STATES

    05.08.2024

    Photo by Chad Franklin 

    MEDDAC-AK

    Medical Department Activity – Alaska nurses from the Maternal Newborn Unit (MNU) pose for a photo around a snack cart set up in honor of Nurses Week at Bassett Army Community Hospital, May 8, 2024. The event celebrated the dedication and hard work of the nursing staff, providing them with an array of snacks and refreshments as a token of appreciation.

