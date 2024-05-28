Medical Department Activity – Alaska nurses from the Maternal Newborn Unit (MNU) pose for a photo around a snack cart set up in honor of Nurses Week at Bassett Army Community Hospital, May 8, 2024. The event celebrated the dedication and hard work of the nursing staff, providing them with an array of snacks and refreshments as a token of appreciation.
|Date Taken:
|05.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.29.2024 13:26
|Photo ID:
|8437419
|VIRIN:
|240508-O-NN226-3547
|Resolution:
|1920x1080
|Size:
|1.04 MB
|Location:
|FAIRBANKS, AK, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Nurses Week Bassett 2024, by Chad Franklin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT